Ontario family paddles for 8 days down St. Lawrence River as part of multi-year canoe journey

An Ontario family paddled for 195 kilometres downstream on the St. Lawrence River this summer, in pursuit of a mission to canoe all the way from Guelph, Ont., to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Howarth and Shute family left from Berthierville, Que., a small town between Montreal and Trois-Rivières, on Aug. 7 and arrived in Quebec City last Sunday.

Their canoe journey started six years ago, when some members of the family decided to explore the rivers near Guelph, their hometown.

Jeremy Shute, the patriarch of the family, said their goal at the time was to paddle "to the bigger river, to the lake, and just go downstream and eventually get to the sea, get to the salt water, get out as far as we could."

Julian and Natalie are seen paddling past a ship being loaded near Trois-Rivières. (Submitted by Jeremy Shute)

The family canoes for about two weeks every summer, picking up where they left off each year.

Their first trip started from the Speed River in southern Ontario, which inspired the group to name itself "Speed to Sea." The group has since canoed on Lake Erie, the Niagara River, the Erie canal and Lake Ontario.

For this latest leg of the trip to Quebec City, 11 people decided to join. Shute paddled with his wife Leslie, sons Kofi and Nigel, his brother Jason, his brother-in-law Frank, some of his nieces and nephews and a few friends.

Shute told CBC's Quebec AM that the group was struck with the kindness of the Quebecers they crossed paths with.

"We've met so many people, and they've been so generous, so helpful, so kind," he said. "That part of it I'd say also really stands out to me."

The Speed to Sea group seen here preparing their canoes after a lunch break in Donnacona, Que. (Submitted by Jeremy Shute)

He described their arrival to Quebec City, after eight days on the water, as "spectacular."

"It was pretty amazing," he said. "You come up to the bridge and you're really moving, like we were going much faster than we thought."

Paddling under the Quebec City bridge was not without its stresses, however, due to the fast-moving current — and some much larger vessels.

A big ship went by them right as they were passing the bridge. The waves from the boat, combined with the speed of the current, made the experience "a little bit nerve-wracking," he said.

The canoers stopped in Deschambault, Que., where they met a couple that let them camp on their front lawn and use their bicycles. (Submitted by Jeremy Shute)

The group carefully examines the conditions on the water before they get out for the day.

"Are we going to have to paddle into the wind? That's the main thing," Shute explained. "What's happening with the tides, how strong is the current, and where are we going to end up next."

Shute also said it can also be physically difficult to canoe for so long, as the body gets sore from sitting and paddling for an extended amount of time.

The canoers have to carefully examine the weather conditions before setting out for the day. They were able to admire a double rainbow on a beach near Batiscan, Que., where they camped for a night. (Submitted by Jeremy Shute)

Nonetheless, it's a tradition the family intends on continuing.

"Being out, exploring the river, and the waterways and this historic route together as a family has been just fabulous," Shute said. "It's amazing to do it. But to do it with your family is even better."

Next year, the family hopes to make it all the way down to Tadoussac, about 215 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.