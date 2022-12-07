Only 1 person called 911 on impaired driver who caused deadly 2021 crash, Quebec coroner reveals

Only one person called 911 when they saw a driver swerving on the road on Sept. 2, 2021, according to the coroner's report on a car crash that killed four people.

Éric Légaré was driving under the influence at speeds between 130-146 km/h when he crashed into three vehicles, including the first vehicle carrying two half-siblings, their mother and grandfather.

Jackson Fortin, 14, and Emma Lemieux, 10, died in hospital from their injuries and Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, 44, and James Fletcher, 68, died on the scene.

Légaré's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, and he also exceeded the legal limit for THC, a component of cannabis.

The coroner says witnesses confirmed Légaré spent the afternoon drinking in a bar in Quebec City before leaving and damaging cars without stopping. The crash happened in Beauport, a suburb just north of Quebec City.

James Fletcher, top left, Jackson Fortin, top right, Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, bottom right, Emma Lemieux, bottom left, all died after the car they were in was struck by a drunk driver in Beauport, Que., just outside Quebec City, on Sept.2, 2021. (Wilbrod Robert Funeral Home)

According to the coroner's report released last week, several people witnessed Légaré's dangerous driving but did nothing.

Only one person called 911 to report Légaré, and that was just four minutes before the fatal crash.

Calling 911 'would have saved 4 people's lives'

The father of James Fortin, Daniel Fortin, says he's furious.

"That was just mind-blowing … I'm still in disbelief that hundreds of people saw that guy and nobody did anything," said Fortin.

"We're in a society that everybody doesn't want to get mixed up in anything and they want to live their own lives, but at one point people have to realize that dialing 911 would have saved four people's lives and plus my life that's been destroyed and my father's and all my family … Hundreds of people were directly affected."

Éric Légaré's lawyer, Vincent Montmigny, spoke to the press in November 2021 when Légaré pleaded guilty. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Coroner recommends more awareness and intervention

In his report, coroner Donald Nicole called on the Public Security Ministry, the organization responsible for licensing drivers and vehicles in Quebec (SAAQ) and the not-for-profit alcohol awareness organization, Éduc'alcool, to co-ordinate their efforts to remind drivers of the consequences of impaired driving.

He also recommended police do more regular road checks and be sensitized to the importance of immediate intervention following a report of a driver who may be under the influence.

"It's an unfortunate event but we are trying to find solutions so that a similar event does not happen in the future," said Nicole.

"To combat people who are inebriated and in similar conditions it's the fear of being stopped by police, that's what is most effective."

In an emailed statement, the office of Public Security Minister François Bonnardel offered condolences to the family, and said they are working with Éduc'alcool and will continue to provide resources to establish roadblocks and help police identify signs of impairment.

Checkpoints at various times of the day, not just at night, might also send a strong message that people will not get away with driving impaired, Fortin says.

With the upcoming holidays, he says people need to be thinking about preventing accidents.

"It's going to be a long process," said Fortin. "We won't be able to stop drinking and driving, I'm aware of that. I'm realistic with that, but we have to talk about it. We have to do a lot of prevention … Hopefully they'll hear my story."

'It starts with every single person'

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) introduced Campaign 911 across Canada to encourage people to report suspected impaired driving, says Marie Claude Morin, MADD regional manager and victim services manager in Quebec.

"You'd be surprised how many people don't want to be involved. They don't want to call the police, they don't want to be involved in anything legal," said Morin, adding that some are also hesitant because they don't want to be a witness in court.

"And sometimes people say, 'well, why don't the cops do more and why don't the lawmakers do more?' And I say 'why don't you do more?' You know, it starts with every single person … Someone breaking into a window to a jewelry store, you'd call the cops. Why don't we do it when you see someone swerving on the highway?"