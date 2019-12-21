RCMP arrest 2 after alleged online threats against Justin Trudeau

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have arrested two suspects in connection with alleged online threats made against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the federal election campaign, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The RCMP executed a search warrant and arrested the two suspects in Quebec Friday, the spokesperson said. Electronic devices were seized.

The individuals' identities have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to CBC News, the Prime Minister's Office said it would not comment on the prime minister's security.

In October, a Trudeau campaign event was delayed due to a security threat, Liberal sources told CBC News at the time.

When he eventually appeared at the event in in Mississauga, Ont., Trudeau could be seen wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt and was accompanied by a heavy security detail.