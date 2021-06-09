1 year after Joyce Echaquan's death, Indigenous leaders say issues of racism in health care persist

Exactly one year has passed since 37-year-old Atikamekw woman Joyce Echaquan died of pulmonary edema at a hospital in Joliette, Que. This morning at 11 a.m., her community is holding a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary in front of the hospital. A coalition of health-care workers is also planning a vigil in Montreal this evening.

Echaquan's death sparked widespread outrage and prompted calls to end racism in the health-care system after the mother of seven recorded and broadcast a video of herself crying in pain while nurses mocked and insulted her during her final hours.

Twelve months later, Indigenous people in Quebec still face barriers and discrimination when accessing health services.

"It's very important to commemorate this anniversary because [the problem] is still ongoing," said Stanley Vollant, an Innu surgeon from Pessamit, Que., who works at the Notre-Dame hospital in Montreal.

The government has taken some steps to remedy the situation, such as providing mandatory sensitivity training for everyone working at the Joliette hospital, according to Ian Lafrenière, the minister responsible for Indigenous affairs.

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec's minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, said his government has been taking steps to educate health-care workers about Indigenous issues. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

The province is also hiring someone from the Manawan community to handle complaints of discrimination at the Lanaudière health authority, he said.

The minister said he is now working to expand what's been done in Joliette to other local health authorities across the province.

Vollant, for his part, said the steps taken are not enough. He said Quebec still has a long way to go before its health-care system offers a safe environment for Indigenous people.

"It's going to take many, many years," he said.

In particular, he said that more education is needed for staff across the entire medical system, and that more needs to be done to make Indigenous students feel welcome in the medical field.

A duty to remember and to act

Echaquan's death prompted widespread outrage and calls for changes to the way Indigenous people are treated in the health-care system. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The lack of meaningful progress is frustrating, said Mary Hannaburg, vice-president of Quebec Native Women. She criticized the Quebec government's refusal to formally adopt Joyce's Principle, a series of measures drafted by the Atikamekw community after Echaquan's death.

Lafrenière said his government was in "100 per cent" favour of implementing the recommendations listed in the document.

"We all have a duty to remember what happened a year ago — the death of Joyce Echaquan in horrible circumstances," said Lafrenière.

But the province won't accept Joyce's Principle in its entirety because of its mention of systemic racism.

Lafrenière said his government doesn't use the term because half of the people refuse to listen when it's mentioned.

"It's not useful at all," he said, adding that it was more beneficial to avoid it so that more people can be on board with having a discussion.

It's a decision Hannaburg calls "disturbing".

"Our sisters and brothers are suffering as a result of [systemic racism]," she said. "As long as you want to keep your head in the sand about the issue of whether it exists or not, you are also part of the problem," she said.

Carol Dubé became a widower and a single father to seven children when his wife Joyce Echaquan died. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada )

On the anniversary of Echaquan's death, the pain her family endures is a stark reminder of the urgency for change, Hannaburg said.

"We have to fix these things that are not working in our society so our children will not have to live the realities like Joyce's children, the loss that she had and how she passed away," she said.