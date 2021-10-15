Quebec employers should once again prioritize work from home, as province faces omicron threat

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province is asking employers to once again prioritize working from home as cases and hospitalizations have seen a sharp rise in the past week.

Dubé said health officials are monitoring the situation and the possible impact of the omicron variant ahead of the holidays, when groups of 20 are supposed to be allowed to gather.

Dubé hasn't said whether those gatherings would still be allowed.

He also announced Tuesday that rapid tests will be made available to the general population through pharmacies. People will have access to five free tests every 30 days, he said.

Health officials have so far detected a "limited number" of omicron cases in Quebec, Dubé said.

"However, experts say the situation is likely being underestimated," he said. "What we know is that experts agree this variant is a lot more transmissible than delta. It travels faster and hits more often."

Dubé said the variant is believed to be two to three times more contagious than the delta variant, and that non-vaccinated people are more at risk of being infected and of developing complications.

Though less than 10 per cent of the population eligible to be vaccinated in Quebec hasn't received a dose, those same people make up the majority of hospitalizations and intensive unit cases, the minister said.

There was an increase of 25 hospitalizations Tuesday, with the total number in the province at 293. There are currently 75 patients in intensive care.

14 cases detected in Montreal

Montreal's public health department says 14 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have now been detected in the city — and only five of them are associated with travel outside the country.

They say that means the others acquired it in Canada, which suggests limited local transmission.

The news of the variant's spread comes as Quebec reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections last Friday for the first time in nearly 11 months.

As of Monday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average is 1,683 new cases.