Quebec confirms 1st case of omicron COVID-19 variant

One case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Quebec, the provincial government announced Monday.

Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, speaking at a news conference, said tests revealed the new strain in a woman who had recently returned from Nigeria.

This comes after two cases of variant, also from Nigeria, were confirmed in Ottawa. Those cases were found to have returned to the country through Montreal's airport.

Arruda would not confirm whether the cases were related.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said that about 115 travellers from southern African countries have been asked to take a new COVID-19 test and to isolate.

Dubé said the government is monitoring two things about the new variant: if it's more contagious and if it's resistant to vaccines. He said expert analysis should clarify those points in the next two weeks.

"We don't know what to expect with this new variant, but the federal government is following this closely," he said.

Dubé cautioned that Canada could potentially impose stricter re-entry requirements for those travelling abroad, and asked Quebecers to reconsider any plans to travel this holiday season.

"No matter where you travel, you must be careful," he warned, pointing to how many countries have confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

"The next few weeks will be critical."

Dubé said he would support stronger testing and screening measures for travellers entering the country, at least until more is known about the variant.

Arruda said that if omicron is more contagious, then it will likely replace the delta variant as the predominant strain of COVID-19 in Quebec.