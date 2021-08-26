Olymel's employee union rejects Quebec labour minister's call for arbitration

The union representing workers at the Olymel slaughterhouse and pork processing plant has said no to arbitration.

On Wednesday, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet took to social media and said he's called a meeting between representatives of both the employer and the union in hopes of finding a resolution.

The strike at the Olymel plant, located in the Beauce region, is nearing its fourth month. Boulet proposed the two sides enter arbitration.

On Thursday morning, the employer agreed, but by the end of the day, the union had refused.



In a news release, the union said negotiations should continue because it believes an agreement in principle is not far away.

Olymel has threatened to cut 500 jobs if no agreement is reached by Sunday.