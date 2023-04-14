Olymel to close pork processing plant in Vallée-Jonction, Que.
The closure is slated to be announced Friday morning
Olymel will close its factory in Vallée-Jonction, Que., Radio-Canada has learned.
The factory, a slaughterhouse and meat processing plant 70 km south of Quebec City, is one of four run by the company in Quebec.
Olymel is a producer of pork and poultry products based in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
An announcement about the plant closure was expected at a press conference at 10:30 a.m., Friday, but workers arriving for their shifts at the factory were already learning the news.
The details of the announcement remained unclear, however, particularly the timeline for when the factory would shut its doors and what effect it would have on pig farmers in the area who do business with the Vallée-Jonction plant.
A spokesperson for the Quebec pig farmers association said they could not comment on the closure until it had been announced by officials.
"We do want to be very clear on one thing though," the spokesperson said in an email. "No farmer will be left behind. The priority of the organization is to ensure that there is minimal impact on their daily lives, and we will support those most affected."
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?