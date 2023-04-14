Olymel to close pork processing plant in Vallée-Jonction, Que.

Olymel will close its factory in Vallée-Jonction, Que., Radio-Canada has learned.

The factory, a slaughterhouse and meat processing plant 70 km south of Quebec City, is one of four run by the company in Quebec.

Olymel is a producer of pork and poultry products based in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

An announcement about the plant closure was expected at a press conference at 10:30 a.m., Friday, but workers arriving for their shifts at the factory were already learning the news.

The details of the announcement remained unclear, however, particularly the timeline for when the factory would shut its doors and what effect it would have on pig farmers in the area who do business with the Vallée-Jonction plant.

A spokesperson for the Quebec pig farmers association said they could not comment on the closure until it had been announced by officials.

"We do want to be very clear on one thing though," the spokesperson said in an email. "No farmer will be left behind. The priority of the organization is to ensure that there is minimal impact on their daily lives, and we will support those most affected."