A 24-year-old man is alleged to have killed two people and injured five others with a sword while wearing a medieval outfit in Quebec City on Halloween night, moving through the provincial capital's historic district on foot until hypothermia brought him to a stop about two and a half hours later.

Now police are defending their response on Halloween night and their decision to wait 90 minutes after the first 911 call was made to warn residents.

That warning was issued on Twitter.

"You have to understand that the situation was evolving and changing very quickly," said Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for Quebec City's public security.

"We used the means currently at our disposal to communicate with our citizens."

Though journalists were on the scene interviewing witnesses and police have issued a few details, some of the timeline is still unclear.

Police say it all began when Carl Girouard left his home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., on Saturday afternoon and drove his black, four-door Saturn roughly 270 kilometres to Quebec City.

Around 10 p.m.

The black Saturn is left with its engine still running near Quebec City's landmark Le Château Frontenac hotel.

A short time later, 56-year-old François Duchesne, the communications and marketing director for the Musée national des beaux-arts du Quèbec, heads out for an evening jog.

He is stabbed and dies on the sidewalk of du Trésor Street, just across the street from the parked car and behind Old Quebec's Anglican Cathedral.

Police say the assailant left his four-door Saturn with the engine running near Quebec City's landmark Château Frontenac. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

The assailant attacks and injures another person in front of a year-round Christmas decoration shop.

Then the assailant attacks a couple a short distance away on L'escalier Frontenac, which leads from Dufferin Terrace to the Petit Champlain neighbourhood.

A witness who ran to their aid described both as suffering from serious wounds, and said he called 911 shortly after 10:20.

10:28 p.m.

Police receive the first phone call about a stabbing victim on du Trésor Street.

Just before 10:40 p.m.

Hairdresser Suzanne Clermont, 61, is attacked when she steps outside her home on des Remparts Street, which runs north along the top of the old quarter's fortifications, for her usual pre-bedtime cigarette.

Her neighbour Marie-France Rioux, who is an emergency room doctor, runs outside to help, baseball bat in hand.

Despite Rioux's best efforts to deliver aid, Clermont dies from her injuries.

10:52 p.m.

A local taxi company, Taxi Coop, issues an alert to drivers, warning them of the heightened security around Quebec City's Haute-Ville neighbourhood and Old Port.

The alert describes the suspect as between the age of 20 and 30, wearing a medieval costume and carrying a metal sword.

The alert even describes the man's slim build, long hair and approximate height, encouraging drivers to call 911 with any information.

11:57 p.m.

Quebec City police issue a tweet warning the public about a suspect around the National Assembly. The legislature is just outside the walls of Old Quebec.

"According to our preliminary information, the suspect is dressed in medieval clothes," the tweet said.

***ATTENTION*** Le SPVQ recherche activement un homme qui aurait fait de multiples victimes à l’aide d’une arme blanche. Selon nos informations préliminaires, le suspect est habillé en médiéval. Les incidents sont survenus dans le secteur de la colline Parlementaire. Si vu : 911. —@SPVQ_police

11:58 p.m.

Quebec City police issue a second tweet, warning residents to stay indoors.

"Avoid the National Assembly area," the tweet said. "The suspect is still not found. For citizens of the entire city: You are asked to stay inside."

***ATTENTION***| Évitez le secteur de la colline parlementaire. Le suspect n’est toujours pas localisé. Pour les citoyens de l’ensemble de la ville : On vous demande de rester à l’intérieur. —@SPVQ_police

Dion, the city's security spokesperson, says the city has access to Québec en Alerte, a program that sounds out a warning message on platforms like radio, television and mobile devices.

However, only the Sûreté du Québec has the training to use the service at this point, she explains.

Quebec City police services (SPVQ) were not in a position to test the program during an emergency and potentially compromise the operation, she said.

In each emergency situation, the SPVQ first has to assess the situation and then "we must deploy the appropriate structure in order to conduct an investigation as effectively as possible."

This basic timeline of the events of Halloween night in Quebec City are based largely on what the police have told the media, but also witness accounts. (CBC)

Then, the teams in place must corroborate the essential information that we will have to transmit to the population.," she said.

"Inaccurate or erroneous information transmitted too hastily could have detrimental effects on our operations, but also mislead citizens and compromise their security," said Dion.

"All SPVQ staff showed great agility in adjusting their actions according to events."

Just after midnight (Sunday)

Police are searching for the suspect on foot.

Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area where the attacks occurred, says police K-9 units searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

Police cars block Saint-Louis Street near the Quebec City's Château Frontenac on Halloween night. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Shortly before 1 a.m.

A port officer patrolling the Old Port of Quebec spots who he believes to be the suspect. He phones police.

Police arrest Girouard in the area of the Espace 400e business park on Abraham-Martin Street, about a kilometre from where the assailant's car was left running.

Girouard is taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

1:55 a.m.

Police deliver a media briefing, providing some details about the incident.

4:20 a.m.

Quebec City police confirm on Twitter that the situation is under control.

"According to our initial information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect would have acted for motivations other than personal," the tweet says.

SUIVI DES ÉVÈNEMENTS | La situation est sous contrôle | Le suspect est arrêté et présentement détenu | Selon nos premières informations, rien ne nous indique que le suspect aurait agi pour des motivations autres que personnelles. —@SPVQ_police

Police encourage people to stay inside Sunday morning as the investigation continues.

Police cordon off 25 crime scenes to search for evidence.

9:30 a.m.

Police deliver a news briefing with more details about the incident and the suspect, saying the incident was likely premeditated and the victims were chosen at random.

Police give the suspect's age and say he was from the North Shore of Montreal.

Quebec City ​police Chief Robert Pigeon says the man came to the capital "with the intention of doing the most damage possible."

Around noon

Police officers carry out a search of the assailant's home in Sainte-Thérèse, an off-island suburb north of Montreal.

Police in full tactical gear were seen entering a home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., a town located north of Montreal. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada )

1 p.m.

Quebec City police confirm the identities of the two people killed.

Around 3:40 p.m.

Girouard is charged by video conference with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

He is expected back in court on Thursday.