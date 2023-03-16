Old Montreal fire that killed 7 now investigated as homicide, police say

The Old Montreal fire that killed seven people in March is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal is expected to announce that major crimes investigators have taken over the investigation at an afternoon news conference on Monday, according to Radio-Canada.

The shift in the investigation means that police could lay murder charges.

Seven people, most of them staying in illegal short-term rentals, died in the fire.

The fire gutted the building, which was located on Place D'Youville, near the heart of Old Montreal, and raised concerns about illegal rental units.

A CBC report following the fire found that, prior to going up in flames, the building was considered a " fire trap" by worried renters.

