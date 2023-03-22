Police identify 1st victim after Old Montreal fire, 5 still missing

Montreal police have identified the first victim whose body was recovered from the Old Montreal building that was ravaged by a devastating fire as 76-year-old Camille Maheux.

Insp. David Shane said Maheux's identity was confirmed by Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel and that Maheux's family was advised of her death before police made it public.

"She is the first victim that we had recovered in the rubble last Sunday evening," Shane said.

"On behalf of … all those involved in the management of this event, we wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Maheux. Our hearts go out to you."

A second body was recovered at about 5:45 p.m. at the site of the fire in Old Montreal Tuesday evening, according to the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), who said the remains were transferred to a laboratory for identification.

Last week, a fire tore through the three-storey, 15-unit building at the intersection of Place d'Youville and Saint-Nicolas Street.

Five others are still missing.

Nine people, three of whom had serious injuries, were transported to the hospital.

More to come.