Last 2 victims of Old Montreal fire identified

Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, perished in the fire.

Search for victims has wrapped up, officials say

Joe Bongiorno · CBC News ·
Firetrucks on a street in front of a charred building.
Montreal police and the Montreal fire department announced the end of the search for bodies, after identifying the last two victims who died in the fire. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, Montreal police and fire officials announced the end of search efforts after identifying the last two victims of a fire in an Old Montreal building on March 16.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane identified the last two people found as Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18. Their bodies were pulled from the rubble of the charred building on Monday. 

"Out of respect, we will not provide further details on the origins of the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths," said Shane. 

Montreal fire operations Chief Martin Guilbault said the retrieval of the last two victims concludes the search because investigators have no reason to believe there are any more victims.

The attention of investigators now turns to what sparked the fire, said Guilbault.

Girl with colourful hair smiling.
Charlie Lacroix, 18, was staying at an Airbnb the night of the fire. (gofundme.com)

"Today, and in the next few days, all our efforts will be focused on finding the cause and circumstances of the fire."

A total of seven people perished in the fire that erupted on March 16. 

According to Guilbault, 22 people were in the building at the time of the fire. Six managed to get out uninjured, nine hospitalized and seven died.

Firefighters rescued four people by portable ladder, two by aerial ladder and one person escaped by jumping through the window, he said. 

