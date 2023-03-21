2nd body recovered at site of Old Montreal fire
Montreal police confirm a second body was recovered at the site of the fire in Old Montreal Wednesday evening.
The remains are being sent to a laboratory for identification
A second body was recovered at the site of the fire in Old Montreal Wednesday evening, according to the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
Montreal police say the remains are being transferred to a laboratory for identification.
The SPVM says there will be an update about the recovery tomorrow morning at 8 am.
More information to come. This is a developing story.