Kanesatake Mohawks, Quebec strike deal to partially reopen Oka park

After discussions with the provincial government and SEPAQ, the government agency that manages parks, Kanesatake Mohawk leaders have agreed to a partial reopening of Oka provincial park, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon and his supporters set up checkpoints at the entrance to Oka park on the day provincial parks were to reopen last week, stopping vehicles as they arrived and asking their occupants to turn around and leave.

Simon said he did so out of concern that the reopening would increase the community spread of the novel coronavirus and trigger a second wave of COVID-19.

Now, the grand chief has come to an agreement with the province that will allow the park to reopen at 50 per cent capacity until the end of the summer.

Only the entrance to the park off Highway 640 will be accessible. The park's washrooms will all be fully open. The bicycle path running through the park will remain closed, with SEPAQ putting up signs to keep cyclists out.

Provincial health authorities also agreed to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic people in Kanesatake, in an effort to get a better picture of COVID-19's effects on the community.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon said all results obtained from those tests will be kept confidential.

"We want to make sure the community stays safe," Simon said.

Simon called for the patience and cooperation of all as checkpoints remain in place while they evaluate the situation.