Tempers flare ahead of planned meeting between Oka and Kanesatake leaders

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon says he will agree to meet with Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon if he apologizes for saying property values will drop if Oka becomes "surrounded" by Mohawks.

But as of Friday morning, Quevillon is refusing to do so, telling Radio-Canada that he'll "only apologize for telling the truth."

The Kanesatake Grand Chief is set to meet with federal and provincial leaders Friday at 9 a.m. in Montreal over a proposed land deal. The meeting between Simon and Quevillon is supposed to take place at 11 a.m.

Quevillon made the comments that sparked anger from members of the Kanesatake community last week, while discussing a contentious land transfer proposal.

A local developer is offering to give 60 hectares of land to the Kanesatake Mohawks and sell them another 150 hectares through a federal program.

The deal would see Kanesatake take ownership of part of the area known as The Pines, 29 years after the armed standoff that began over Oka's plan to turn some of that land into an expanded golf course.

In a news release Thursday, the Mohawk Council Of Kanesatake said that "for there to be a productive discussion in peace and harmony, the Grand Chief reiterates his request for an apology from Mr. Quevillon."

Simon also said he'd meet with Quevillon if Quebec's Indigenous Affairs Minister Sylvie D'Amours, Montreal MP Marc Miller and Ghislain Picard, the regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec, are present.

Speaking with La Presse earlier this month, Quevillon said that the Mohawk land is plagued with illegal dumps, cannabis and cigarette merchants and contaminated water.

He said that if that day comes, there may be another Oka Crisis — but this time it would be the people of Oka rising up against the Mohawks.

Grand Chief Serge Simon was set to meet with provincial and federal politicians in Montreal on Friday. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Simon responded by calling the remarks "hate-filled" and "racist" and demanded an apology.

For his part, Quevillon is asking the provincial and federal government for compensation in return for a moratorium on development of the disputed land in order to put an end to tensions over land claims.

In 1990, the municipality of Oka, Que., planned to expand a golf course in The Pines, sparking the 78-day standoff known as the Oka Crisis between the people of Kanesatake, the Sû​ré​te du Québec and later the Canadian military.

The area is a part of a 300-year-old land dispute over the seigneury of Lake of Two Mountains.