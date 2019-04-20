Officials remain on flood alert across Quebec as rains subside

The rainfall warning for Montreal was lifted Saturday, but authorities remain on alert for flooding across southern Quebec.

Several streets in Gatineau are underwater, with water levels on the Ottawa River still rising.

Four of five measurement stations along the river between Masson-Angers, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Ottawa, and Aylmer, Que., just west of Ottawa, are at "red level," meaning buildings are threatened.

Three municipalities in the Outaouais region, Pontiac, Val-des-Monts and Saint-André-Avellin, declared states of emergency on Friday because of flooding.

Montreal has received around 40 millimetres of rain since Thursday, with the bulk of it — up to 30 millimetres — falling in the last 12 hours until around 6 a.m., said Annabelle Filion, a meteorologist at Environment Canada.

"We anticipate there's about 5 to 10 millimetres left to fall" on Saturday, Filion said.

She said the worst is over for Montreal.

The area around Rigaud, just west of Montreal, is reporting minor flooding as rivers in the area continue to be under watch.

The mayor of the community has already asked people to evacuate their homes because of the high risk of flooding.

Around the West Island of Montreal, the Rivière des Prairies continues to be under surveillance for flooding.

Rainfall warnings remain in place in the Quebec City region and in the Mauricie region, including Trois-Rivières.

For towns west of Quebec City, in Port Neuf and Pont Rouge, there continues to be a risk for flooding. Rivers south of Quebec City in the Beauce region are also under watch.