Laval police officer hit by impaired driver on highway while trying to make arrest

A 24-year-old police officer was seriously injured early Monday morning after being struck by an impaired driver on Highway 15 in Laval.

Quebec provincial police say he was attempting to make an arrest when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says around 2:30 a.m., the officer spotted a vehicle driving southbound on the highway with a smashed out window and without headlights.

He followed the driver, suspecting the vehicle had been stolen.

Bilodeau says the 18-year-old suspect pulled over and fled on foot, crossing the highway onto the northbound lanes.

The officer pursued him on foot and "unfortunately was hit by a car," Bilodeau said, adding his injuries are non-life threatening.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested by Laval police, while the driver of the vehicle who struck the officer, a man in his 20s, was arrested for impaired driving by the SQ.

Highway 15 was closed in both directions early Monday morning but has since reopened.