Quebec police officer charged with assault, in 1st for watchdog
Prosecutors have charged Danny Poliquin of the Sûreté du Québec with assault after a civilian was seriously injured during an intervention on July 16, 2020, in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, 115 km northeast of Montreal.
Incident happened in summer of 2020 in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Que.
For the first time, a Quebec police watchdog investigation into the conduct of an officer during a police operation has resulted in criminal charges.
Since its creation in 2016, the BEI has completed 174 investigations into police operations that led to serious injury or death of a civilian. None have resulted in charges before today.
By comparison, the BEI has led 180 investigations into alleged illegal activity by police, and 13 have resulted in charges.
