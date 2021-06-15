Quebec police officer charged with assault, in 1st for watchdog

For the first time, a Quebec police watchdog investigation into the conduct of an officer during a police operation has resulted in criminal charges.

Prosecutors have charged Danny Poliquin of the Sûreté du Québec with assault after a civilian was seriously injured during an intervention on July 16, 2020, in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, 115 km northeast of Montreal.

Since its creation in 2016, the BEI has completed 174 investigations into police operations that led to serious injury or death of a civilian. None have resulted in charges before today.

By comparison, the BEI has led 180 investigations into alleged illegal activity by police, and 13 have resulted in charges.

More to come.