Quebec police officer charged with assault, in 1st for watchdog

Prosecutors have charged Danny Poliquin of the Sûreté du Québec with assault after a civilian was seriously injured during an intervention on July 16, 2020, in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, 115 km northeast of Montreal.

Incident happened in summer of 2020 in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Que.

CBC News
A civilian was seriously injured during a Sûreté du Québec intervention and now an officer has been charged with assault, BEI says. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

For the first time, a Quebec police watchdog investigation into the conduct of an officer during a police operation has resulted in criminal charges.

Since its creation in 2016, the BEI has completed 174 investigations into police operations that led to serious injury or death of a civilian. None have resulted in charges before today.

By comparison, the BEI has led 180 investigations into alleged illegal activity by police, and 13 have resulted in charges.

More to come.

