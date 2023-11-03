Quebec tables new offer to Montreal, other cities for public transit funding

The Quebec government is now willing to take on a much larger portion of the deficit in public transit funding for Montreal and other cities.

The Quebec government is now offering $265 million to cities and public transit agencies to help absorb the projected deficits in 2024, according to letters from Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault which were obtained by Radio-Canada. Much of that money, about $238 million, would go to cities in the greater Montreal area.

Municipalities had been asking for $300 million, saying the money was needed to avoid a reduction in services on bus and Metro lines.

Montreal-area mayors criticized Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault earlier this week over what they described as 'radio silence' at the negotiation table. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Guilbault sent two letters, one addressed to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and the other to Éric Alan Caldwell, the president of the board of directors for Montreal's public transit agency, the STM. Guilbault said the province estimates that the newest offer would cover 70 per cent of the expected deficit based on the most recent projections.

Quebec's initial offer was to cover 20 per cent.

On Tuesday, several mayors, including Plante and Laval's Stéphane Boyer, called out the province over what they described as "radio silence" at the negotiation table. They said the lack of dialogue was unacceptable considering cities have to finalize their budgets in the coming days.

According to Radio-Canada, the mayors are expected to meet Friday to talk about Quebec's latest offer, while Guilbault will have a news conference Friday morning.