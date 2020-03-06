Hundreds gather to remember Océane Boyer, Quebec teen found dead last week

A white dove was released Friday in Lachute as mourners gathered to remember ​​​​Océane Boyer, a 13-year-old girl who was found dead last week.

More than 300 people lined up outside a church in the city northwest of Montreal to pay respects to Océane's parents and siblings.

"It's a celebration of hope, a look to the future," Father Robert Lemire said prior to the ceremony, which lasted nearly an hour.

Lyne Morel, one of the victim's relatives, said everyone is still in shock, but they are also touched by the outpouring of support.

Océane Boyer was 13 when she died. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

A man described as a friend of the family, François Sénécal, was charged with first-degree murder one week ago in connection with Boyer's death.

Sénécal remains behind bars and has been ordered not to communicate with Océane's family.