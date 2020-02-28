51-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in death of 13-year-old Lachute girl

François Sénécal has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 13-year-old whose body was found in the Laurentians on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old appeared Friday at the courthouse in Saint-Jérôme, Que. Boyer's parents were also present.

According to Radio-Canada, it appears that Sénécal was a friend of Boyer's family.

Boyer's body was found on the side of a road in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que.

She was last seen leaving her Lachute home Wednesday morning. It's not known whether she made it to her high school, Polyvalente Lavigne.

The body of 13-year-old Océane was found on the side of the road Wednesday morning. Police are treating her death as a homicide. (Facebook)

After Sénécal was charged, Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau spoke with reporters.

While a suspect is charged with first-degree murder when a killing is believed to be premeditated, he noted prosecutors may also pursue a first-degree murder charge for other reasons, such as when sexual assault or confinement is involved.

"We're waiting to hear from the DNA experts," said Baribeau.

Support for peers and school staff

The Rivière-du-Nord school board says there is psychological support available for students Friday at Boyer's school.

Help for students and staff will be available as long as necessary to help the community get through this hard time, said Nadyne Brochu with the Rivière-du-Nord school board.

The youth centre Boyer frequented, Univers Jeunesse Argenteuil, has also been offering support for Boyer's peers since Thursday.

"They're all very sad and no one can comprehend what happened. But we're just trying to listen to them and be there for them," said the youth centre's director, Julie Desrosier, on Thursday.

The high school and school board are in contact with the Sûreté du Québec, Town of Lachute and the regional health and social services authority.

The town says it will fly its flag at half mast until March 6 in memory of Boyer.