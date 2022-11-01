Quebec MNAs who don't swear an oath to the King cannot sit in National Assembly, speaker rules

Quebec MNAs who don't swear an oath to King Charles III cannot sit in the province's legislature or participate in parliamentary proceedings and they will be expelled if they try to, the speaker of the National Assembly has ruled.

Before they can take their seats in the legislature, newly elected members are required to swear an oath to the Crown and to the Quebec people.

In October, three Parti Québécois (PQ) and 11 Québec Solidaire (QS) MNAs swore only an oath to the people of Quebec during the party's swearing-in ceremony.

The two parties' decisions called into question their eligibility to serve in the National Assembly. Both political parties want François Legault's government — whose members hold 90 of the legislature's 125 seats — to adopt a motion, or a bill, that would serve as a runaround and allow them to sit in the National Assembly anyway.

François Paradis said he based his decision on the wording of the Act respecting the National Assembly, which stipulates that one must swear allegiance to Canada's head of the state — now King Charles III — if one wishes to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

"As the law currently stands, this oath is not optional," Paradis wrote in his ruling, which was made public on Tuesday.

"Members who have not taken the oath cannot sit in the National Assembly or in one of its committees. In the event that a person refuses to comply with this prohibition, the sergeant-at-arms will be authorized to expel them."

Shortly after the general election of Oct. 3, the leader of the PQ, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, stated that he and the two other elected members of his party would not swear an oath to the King.

"In what universe are we going to force an elected Quebecer from a state based on secularism to swear loyalty … to the King of a foreign state who, moreover, is the head of a church which, in my case, absolutely does not correspond to my ideas or convictions?" Plamondon had said during a news conference in October.

The eleven elected members of QS followed the PQ's lead, with QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois describing the oath to the King as "colonial, archaic and outdated."