Veteran and novice nurses say brutal working conditions are forcing people out of profession

Quebec Premier François Legault said this week that the public sector is missing about 4,000 nurses.

The shortage has led to a number of emergency rooms limiting their hours or even closing their doors in hospitals across the province.

Legault compared the labour shortage to the lack of patient attendants that resulted in a crisis in long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

However, he said that the solution would have to be a different one, since new nurses cannot be trained in a matter of months.

Instead, he specified that the government is looking at any and all options to entice nurses who have left the public sector to return.

Nathalie Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nursing Association, says nurses are leaving in droves due to difficult working conditions.

"Right now, it feels like the health-care system is something that's destroying our health and well-being. And I think a lot of nurses used to be afraid or nervous to leave, and they're not afraid anymore. We have nothing to lose but our health," she said.

Natalie Stake-Doucet is a registered nurse and the president of the Quebec Nursing Association. She says the government needs to listen to nurses on the ground, and do more to support them. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Stake-Doucet says if the government wants to keep its nurses, it needs to go "into crisis mode" and offer better pay incentives, as well as better management to support nurses on the ground.

She said the public system needs to be competitive with what is being offered in private clinics — including better hours and higher pay.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has acknowledged the stress faced by nurses, especially because of summertime staff shortages.

He says things will improve when people return from vacation and they'll soon see the benefits of a new collective agreement which he says will re-examine mandatory overtime and look at reducing the use of private agencies.

Nurses left feeling traumatized by pandemic

Jennifer Philogène worked as a registered nurse for seven years before she decided to quit and become a clinical instructor.

"At some point I was telling myself that if I wanted to take good care of my patients, that I had to take care of myself, because I was exhausted."

Philogène says she tried to push through for a year, but ended up leaving her post as an ICU nurse in Montreal in 2020.

She said her experience working in an understaffed hospital left her traumatized and looking for a way out.

Laurence Léonard, 22, said she has been working long hours ever since she started working in the ER. (Submitted by Laurence Léonard)

And it's not just veteran nurses who are bearing the brunt of staff shortages.

Laurence Léonard, a 22-year-old nursing student, started working in the ER at Notre-Dame hospital during the height of the pandemic.

Already, she's wondering about her own future in the field due to the grueling hours.

"They ask us to stay every night, every day. They ask us to be perfect when we pass our limits," she said.

Léonard said that while she loves her patients, it's a battle every time she wants to go home and get some rest.

"They ask us to do something that humans cannot do. They ask us to be 100 per cent there all the time, every day and they never give us a break."