Rosemont nurses stage sit-in to protest mandatory overtime

Nurses working in Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital's emergency department walked off the job on Sunday to protest the ongoing problem of mandatory overtime.

They're asking the hospital to hire new employees to respond to the lack of staff.

The nurses staged a sit-in, refusing to work until the union and hospital could reach a compromise.

It happened after three nurses, who were supposed to finish their shifts at 4 p.m., were forced to work overtime. In solidarity, their evening colleagues refused to work.

Three hours later, the situation was resolved and the day nurses were able to leave the hospital, which had reorganized staff and patients.

The situation arose due to a combination of factors, including the snow and freezing rain, that led to multiple injuries, combined with the flu, said Montreal East CIUSSS spokesperson Huge Vitullo.

'Mandatory overtime should not exist': union rep

Nurses sometimes have to work 16-hour shifts due to mandatory overtime.

The nurse's union says it's frustrated because the CAQ government promised working conditions would improve.

For some nurses, the situation jeopardizes the quality of care given to patients.

"Sometimes, we go back to work and wonder if we'll be able to do it," said Rose-Hélène Thibériault-Fontaine, a nurse who took part in the sit-in.

Denyse Joseph, vice president of the nurses' union (FIQ), says employees are being "kidnapped."

"Mandatory overtime should not exist. Employees have everything in hand to find solutions," she said.

The FIQ met with Health Minister Danielle McCann last week, who said she was looking at ways to fix the problem.