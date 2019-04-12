Sainte-Justine Hospital closes operating rooms due to nurse shortage

At least two operating rooms at Montreal's Sainte-Justine Hospital, Canada's largest mother and child medical centre, have sat unused over the last 24 hours because of a nurse shortage.

The number of available operating rooms has varied ever since a wave of nurses left the hospital late last year and recruiting new, specialized nurses to fill the staffing gap has been a challenge, hospital officials say.

"It strikes you more solidly in an institution like ours, because training nurses takes longer," said Dr. Marc Girard, director of professional services at Sainte-Justine.

However, no major surgeries have been affected by the nurse shortage, he said.

"The proof is that our volume of surgeries was the same as the previous year for the period that ended late March," said Girard.

The hospital currently has nine operating rooms and that number will expand to 11 in the coming year. The first step is to hire more nurses, Girard said, but recruiting new nurses will take about a year.

Girard said only two of the nine rooms have been closed because of a lack of nurses, but the nurses union says the situation is worse than that.

Nurses' union says problem is worse than hospital claims

The union says as many as four operating rooms have been closed — something the hospital denies.

"We've even gone down to five rooms a day," said union president Sophie Leclaire. "Of course, the operating rooms continue the evening work and the nurses never know when they finish."

Girard said nurses who want to start a family often move off island and Leclair agreed — saying driving around the neighbourhood loaded with parking metres and restricted residential parking only to leave her car in a show bank makes the work day even harder.