Nurse linked to death of Atikamekw baby committed professional malpractice, report finds

A nurse who was responsible for caring for a seven-month-old Atikamekw baby girl committed several acts of professional misconduct before the baby died in April after receiving medical care too late, a Manawan health centre investigation has found.

Her mistakes were mainly linked to neglectful management of medical records, according to the report obtained by Radio-Canada's Espaces autochtones.

The nurse had already received verbal notices and an official letter of reprimand for failing to document medical procedures on several occasions. She also received a disciplinary letter to that end.

According to the report looking into the Atikamekw baby's death, the nurse failed to document consultations and physical examinations conducted, causing her to omit important information about the child's medical condition.

Nursing documentation provides evidence of care to help ensure its continuity.

The nurse — who has more than 35 years of experience and worked with the Atikamekw community in Manawan, north of Joliette, Que., for three years — was suspended following the events.

Delayed emergency care

The baby girl died April 4 at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) Sainte-Justine in Montreal, from complications of meningitis and COVID-19, after first being diagnosed at the community's health centre as having a fever from teething.

When her parents sought emergency care after her condition worsened, it took a total of eight and a half hours from the initial call for an ambulance to transport her to Sainte-Justine's.

Coroner Géhane Kamel found that the child had died of bacterial meningitis after receiving delayed emergency treatment.

Kamel made three recommendations, including implementing medical evacuation services by helicopter for patients in critical condition in remote regions.

Professional misconduct

The Masko-Siwin health centre investigation focused on the work of the nurse who first took care of the baby in Manawan, before she was transported to hospital.

The investigation found that she committed professional misconduct, violating several articles of the code of ethics for nurses.

Among other things, the nurse allegedly took note of a medical consultation following a phone call with an external doctor on duty about the baby's condition. But according to the report, this note was written after the baby died.

"This shows that the nurse didn't take the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of care," the report reads.

Moreover, the investigation found that at one point, the nurse did not call an on-call physician, but rather texted him to let him know of the baby's situation. She did not receive a reply.

The nurse also allegedly made false statements during the investigation, which the committee says speaks to her lack of transparency and honesty.

History of negligence

The report shows that the nurse was already being monitored for breach of duties.

In February, she received a disciplinary letter for incidents of professional negligence in the management of medical records.

The nurse then had to take online training and complete an online self-assessment. But the health centre says it did not have proof of her finishing them.

The baby's case was reportedly submitted to the Order of Nurses of Quebec (OIIQ) and an investigation is underway.

However, the order will neither confirm nor deny this, citing reasons of confidentiality.