Nunavik infant found dead after apparent dog attack

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a one-year-old boy was found dead and covered in bite marks in the Nunavik community of Kangiqsujuaq, Que.

Early evidence suggests the baby was mauled by dogs near his home.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec says the infant was found dead June 29 on his neighbour's land.

His body was surrounded by dogs.

The SQ's major crimes unit has been sent to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Officers will be meeting with everyone who had contact with the baby that day to determine what happened in the moments leading to his death.

No charges have been laid, but the boy's body has been sent to Montreal for an autopsy.

Kangiqsujuaq, a community of roughly 750, is located on the Hudson Strait.