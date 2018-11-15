With 'no way to self-isolate,' people in Nunavik urged to take extra precautions

The Kativik regional government is taking "extraordinary measures" to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Quebec's Inuit territory of Nunavik.

Public officials in Nunavik warn the health system would be quickly "overwhelmed" if people began falling sick with COVID-19.

"Because of the rampant overcrowding in many of our homes, there is no way for many Inuit to self-isolate if they get the virus," said Charlie Watt, the president of Makivik Corporation, which represents Inuit living in northern Quebec.

The regional government has limited travel to and from Nunavik to prevent that from happening.

"Staff based in Kuujjuaq will not be travelling south to Montreal, and conversely, staff in Montreal will not travel to the Nunavik region," said Makivik in a news release Friday.

Public health officials at the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services have asked residents to abide by the same guidelines in place in the rest of the province.

Elementary and high schools and adult education centres are closed until at least March 27.

The regional health board has also suspended all visits to patients in health centres, long-term care homes and to Ullivik, the temporary residence in Montreal for Inuit patients undergoing medical treatment in the city.

"Protecting our elders and vulnerable people is at the heart of our concerns," said Minnie Grey, the executive director of the health board.

The health board is also stressing the importance of respecting the guidelines set by Quebec's public health director:

Wash your hands with soap frequently.

Avoid hugs and avoid shaking hands.

Regularly disinfect public spaces.

Federal government to implement 'exceptional measures'

In his update on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government reached out to Inuit, Metis and First Nations' leaders Friday "to discuss the work we're doing together on preparedness and mitigation measures."

Trudeau said Indigenous communities will have access to the $1-billion emergency fund Ottawa has set aside to deal with the crisis.

He said the government is looking at "exceptional measures to protect the North."

"We're making sure that everyone, no matter where they live, is prepared."

CBC has requested more information from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) as to what those measures could look like.

ISC has translated public service announcements about COVID-19 into various Indigenous languages to be shared by local authorities.

Air travel under high scrutiny

Makivik Corporation has also recommended postponing all gatherings that require travel across Nunavik and to and from southern Quebec, including its own annual general meeting that had been scheduled for the week of March 23.

"We are taking this pandemic very seriously and are taking every precaution to lessen the possibility of the virus entering our region," said Watt.

Airlines which fly to the region have also implemented special measures. Canadian North is removing several items from its aircraft, including blankets, pillows and any non-essential items usually found in seat pockets.

The public health department of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services is distributing these flyers in public spaces across Nunavik. (NRBHSS)

The airline is no longer accepting cash for in-flight purchases, and all surfaces are to be disinfected thoroughly between flights.

The company is also temporarily waiving change fees for passengers whose plans have changed because of the crisis and for those "travelling to or from international destinations via connections with other airlines."

Air Inuit is implementing similar measures. In addition, it is asking that "everyone limit their travel to essential travel only" and it reminds anyone with COVID-19 symptoms: "Do NOT travel on board scheduled or chartered Air Inuit flights.'