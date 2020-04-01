Your daily guide to the latest numbers about the COVID-19 outbreak in Quebec

There is a lot of data available about the COVID-19 situation in Montreal, Quebec and the world. It can seem hopeful, or frightening, or confusing — and often overwhelming.

We'll track some of the relevant information here and explain what it means for you.

Total confirmed cases

This number is getting a lot of attention. But it shouldn't be your only way of judging the situation.

We don't know yet to what extent confirmed cases — meaning people who have been tested and the coronavirus has been found in their systems — reflects the actual number of cases, which is probably much larger.

Asymptomatic cases and mild cases are much less likely to get tested, so they won't appear in the overall number of confirmed cases.

As the outbreak develops, authorities will also change who they want to prioritize for tests.

Initially it was travellers. Now Quebec wants to focus on health-care workers, hospital patients and people in long-term care institutions.

It's worth remembering that each province uses different criteria to determine who needs a test. In fact, the criteria might not even be uniform within a province.

That's one of the reasons some observers prefer to look at the day-over-day rate of increase in any one jurisdiction. This tells you how fast the number of cases is increasing each day.

When you hear someone talk about "flattening the curve," they're generally referring to this number. Slowing down the rate of new cases as much as possible allows the health-care system to treat those with the most severe symptoms.

Over the past several days, Quebec's daily rate of increase has been between 20 and 25 per cent. It's a good sign when it dips below that range. On Wednesday, it was 11 per cent.

People in hospital and ICU

A more reliable way of keeping track of the outbreak, and comparing how Quebec is doing in relation to other provinces, is by looking at the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital.

We may not know how many people in the population at large are infected with the novel coronavirus, but we do know exactly how many beds in hospitals and intensive care units are occupied by patients with the disease the virus causes, COVID-19

These numbers can give us a sense of how much the disease has spread and how much strain is being put on the health-care system.

Although further resources could be shifted if the situation changes, the province said last week it has 578 beds in intensive care units, and 7,000 hospital beds that are ready to deal with the pandemic.

How long before there are no more beds?

The next chart gives you a sense of why it is so important to flatten the curve.

As more people get sick, more need to be sent to hospital.

If more people are getting sick than are being discharged from the hospital, then the health-care system gets overwhelmed. In other words, not everyone who needs care will be able to get it.

We've taken the current number of occupied beds and projected what would happen in different scenarios.

For example, if hospitalizations increased at 20 per cent per day, all 7,000 beds that Quebec is prepared to make available would be filled by April 19.

A 10 per cent daily increase would fill all 7,000 beds by May 4.

Wednesday's numbers show a hospitalization increase of 7.3 per cent over the day before — a more comfortable figure that buys the health-care system more time.

More time means giving patients a chance to recover, freeing space in hospitals. It means more lead time for the government to add more hospital beds, if it looks like they'll be needed.

The rate of change will vary over time. But these numbers show why it's important to takes steps to slow the progress of the virus.

Breakdown by age

In Quebec, like elsewhere in the world, COVID-19 is more dangerous for older people.

Look, below, at the number of people who've tested positive for the virus within different age groups. The 90 to 99 age bracket has the most cases per 10,000.

This is consistent with expectations: because of their increased vulnerability, older people are more likely to experience severe, as opposed to mild, symptoms.

They are thus more likely to get tested and to receive medical care.

The other key piece of information related to the age of COVID-19 cases is each age group's share of the total number of cases in Quebec.

Calculating the number of cases per 10,000 allows us to compare how hard an age group is being hit, factoring in their share of the overall population.

The data shows that Quebecers aged 20 to 49 make up nearly 50 per cent of the total number of cases in the province.

Even if few of the people in that age bracket end up dying or in hospital, the warnings from public health officials that younger generations need to respect the restrictions can be understood clearly from this data: it shows the infection is relatively widespread among young people, and the risk they pose to more vulnerable seniors — and each other — is substantial.

Montreal breakdown by sub-regions

Montreal accounts for around half the confirmed cases in Quebec. This is not surprising for several reasons.

The city is the most densely populated area in the province, and it is the site of a major airport, several large hospitals and an extensive public transit network — all factors that facilitate more widespread transmission.

Here is a look at how the number of cases have increased over time.

Montreal public health officials recently began releasing data at the borough and municipality level. The following chart shows how different parts of the island compare when their population size is taken into consideration.