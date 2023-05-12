Staff at a Lebanese restaurant in Laval, Que., cleared out furniture and decorations on Friday, the final step in a closure that its owners say is the result of repeated firebombings and an extortion attempt.

Nuits de Beyrouth, a restaurant located off of Highway 117 in Laval that sold charcoal-grilled brochettes, closed officially in April after being firebombed four times and having its windows smashed.

The vandalism, which started happening after the restaurant refused to pay when a stranger offered it "protection," led to its insurance being revoked, Kevin Al-Sabek, the son of one the owners, said in an interview.

Al-Sabek said the restaurant, which also hosted events, did manage to secure another insurer, but that happened past the landlord's deadline, voiding their lease agreement and forcing them to close. CBC reached out to the landlord but has not heard back.

Moving to another location is out of the question for now, Al-Sabek said, because he worries the attempts at extortion would follow them wherever they set up shop.

Staff cleared out the Nuits de Beyrouth restaurant, whose owners say they are victims of extortion, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Valeria Cori-Mannochio/CBC)

"This is happening everywhere in Montreal and Laval," he said. "We can't understand it. The government needs to step up."

In April, the owners circulated a petition calling for the Quebec government to take a look at their case and find a solution for restaurants like theirs that are victims of extortion.

Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval Police, said the three largest metropolitan police services in the province are united in their efforts to stop extortion against businesses.

This still image from surveillance video shows a suspect using a rock to smash the window of Nuits de Beyrouth restaurant and launching what appears to be a molotov cocktail into the restaurant. (Submitted by Nuits de Beyrouth)

"The message is clear," she said, "the safety of our merchants is a priority and any form of intimidation or violence will not be tolerated. Our teams are working around the clock and we are watching for anyone who may be planning to attack merchants."

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer says fighting crime is a priority for his city, but they currently lack adequate funding from the provincial government. Montreal has received provincial dollars to help fight crime, but not Laval, he said.

"For us, it is clear that the public safety of our municipality requires a fair and equivalent investment," Boyer said in a statement. "Our request remains to obtain a similar support per capita, that is to say, $60 million to better support the work of police officers and act in prevention."

Arson led to this fire at a pizzeria in LaSalle earlier this week, according to Montreal police. One person was arrested. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

In Montreal, meanwhile, the number of arson attacks against businesses has been increasing. Over 11 days in May, there were 16 criminal fires.

So far this year, the SPVM has recorded 220 criminal fires, up from 130 in the first three months of 2022.

Arrests are being made, however. Montreal police have arrested 34 people since Jan. 1 in connection with arson.