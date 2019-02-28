5 free events to check out at Nuit Blanche

​Nuit Blanche — a night filled with art, music and food — is just around the corner, offering a wide variety of events for Montrealers of all ages.

The event, which caps off the winter festival Montréal en Lumière, is on Saturday night and runs into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The annual party attracts tens of thousands of visitors and features hundreds of events at the Place des Festivals and other venues all over downtown Montreal.

If you're planning to hit the outdoor site, where the Quebec Maple Ferris Wheel and Milk Urban Slide are set up, consider heading out early to skip longer lineups.

The ferris wheel and slide are free and open to the public as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

For those who plan to stay out until dawn, the Metro will be running all night.

Take in a concert (and hot chocolate, too)

​If you're out and about in the cold, consider stopping in at Christ Church Cathedral on Ste-Catherine Street West for a concert and warm mug of hot chocolate.

The candle-lit cathedral will feature an exhibition of work by contemporary artists, as well as performances by the Gay Men's Choir, the Montreal Civic Band and a jazz ensemble.

Musical performances at Christ Church Cathedral on Ste-Catherine Street will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and run until 1 a.m. Sunday. (Christ Church Cathedral)

The hot chocolate will be flowing from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., or as long as supplies last.

Go glow-in-the-dark

The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) is hosting an event in its space for kids, Espace Jeunes, billed as a glow-in-the-dark dance party.

It's aimed at children aged six to 13 who want to try their hand at making phosphorescent accessories.

The dance party lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and no reservation is required.

Fair warning though, the glow-in-the-dark appliqués are permanent, so choose the clothing you'll apply them to wisely.

Test medical knowledge

The Sainte-Justine Hospital Research Centre is opening up its doors for Nuit Blanche with an event called Night Lab – Forest of Mysteries.

The event, recommended for kids aged five to 12, will feature interactive games, exhibits, and the opportunity to learn from researchers and experts.

The Sainte-Justine Hospital's event, called Night Lab – Forest of Mysteries, will provide educational activities for visitors of all ages. (CHU Sainte-Justine/Facebook)

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., people will be invited to try and outsmart an "emotion reader," examine the DNA of a banana, and measure the electrical activity of the brain.

Create fashion of tomorrow

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a workshop from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., inspired by the new exhibition, Thierry Mugler: Couturissime!

Participants can flex their creative muscles by making an "insectoid" brooch and contributing to the Starry Mural of Hope.

There will also be the opportunity to add to the collective creation of futuristic garments using recycled fabrics.

The workshop is free, and admission to the exhibition will be half price all night ($11.50).

The event will also feature a musical performance and some free samples of Quebec beer and energy bars made with cricket flour, while supplies last.

Game on with Montréal joue

The 7th edition of the Montréal joue festival, which runs from Feb. 23 to March 10, means the return of giant games like mini-golf and bowling at the corner of St. Denis and Émery streets.

This year also includes a Super Smash Bros video game tournament from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., projected on the big screen at Cineplex-Odeon Quartier Latin.

The 7th edition of Montreal joue runs from Feb. 23 to March 10. (Montreal joue)

The City of Montreal has also partnered up with Montréal joue to bring interactive games to City Hall for an "Electro-Arcade" event.

Organizers say visitors can explore different gaming stations and speak with creators about how these games are made.

It's described as an event "where the interactive exhibition, the reinvented arcade and the creative laboratory converge," and gamers are invited to show off their skills between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Honourable mentions

If none of the above tickles your fancy, or if you're looking for some late night entertainment, consider these alternatives.

A Night of 100 Improvisers — Théâtre Sainte-Catherine is presenting a free bilingual comedy improv show from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. You don't need to reserve a spot in advance, and you can pop by anytime, as the show changes improvisers, themes and styles every hour on the hour. (Note that there's no guarantee the humour will be appropriate for all audiences.)

Nomadic Massive at midnight — Nomadic Massive, a multilingual hip-hop featuring Nantali Indongo, host of CBC's The Bridge, will play a free show at L'Astral (305 Ste. Catherine St. West).