For Montreal-area mayors, nuclear waste facility near Ottawa river still a no-no
Ottawa river is major source of drinking water for people in Montreal region
Years after voicing its opposition to an Ontario nuclear technology company disposing of nuclear waste near the Ottawa River, a group of Montreal-area mayors is still not on board with the project. Now, it's expressed its concerns during a public hearing.
In 2018, dozens of mayors with the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) unanimously adopted a motion to oppose the development of a permanent nuclear waste disposal site in Chalk River, Ont., about 180 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.
The disposal facility — which would be under the control of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, a private consortium led by SNC-Lavalin — is also near the Ottawa River, and the CMM is worried it could contaminate what is a source of drinking water for millions of people, including in and around Montreal.
On Monday, Maja Vodanovic, the mayor of Montreal's Lachine borough, spoke on behalf of the CMM during hearings organized by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, the federal regulator of nuclear power and materials.
"Nuclear energy is not clean energy," Vodanovic told CBC News. "Yes, it doesn't produce the [same] greenhouse gas effects like oil, but it creates very dangerous waste."
Much of the waste would come from old buildings from the 1940s through 1960s that need to be taken down.
Earlier this year, the city of Ottawa presented a list of recommendations to CNL in order to protect the river. A CBC News request to CNL for comment was not immediately returned.
During Monday's hearings, Vodanovic, who is also in charge of the water and infrastructure file with Montreal's executive committee, acknowledged that the company has made adjustments to its project in recent years, but she still expressed concern about how the nuclear disposal site would be monitored.
The CMM wants the consortium to set up a room within its facility to better control and minimize the levels of radioactivity of its waste. It's also urging the company to provide more details about its plans to collect samples and measure facility's pollution of the river
The facility would be operational for 50 years, but its potential effects on the river would be monitored for 500 years.
"It's our water, and no one can guarantee that something can be safeguarded for 500 years. And private industry cannot guarantee that," the borough mayor said.
With files from Lauren McCallum
