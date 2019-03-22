Some 600 city buses across Quebec parked over safety concerns

Bus commuters across Quebec may be facing delays Friday morning as hundreds of buses have been brought to a standstill due to concerns over a steering glitch.

Nine public transit agencies have pulled nearly 600 hybrid buses made by Nova Bus. The Quebec manufacturer has asked the transit agencies to inspect the vehicles after finding a steering glitch in buses delivered between 2016 and 2019.

Bus service in Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Outaouais, Laval, Trois-Rivières, Lévis, Saguenay and Sherbrooke is affected.

In a statement, the provincial urban transit association (ATUQ) says the nine affected transit agencies are having to change their schedules as a result and bus users should check times online before heading out.

Montreal's transit agency, the STM, has grounded 282 buses Friday. Spokesperson Isabelle Tremblay said the company must respect provincial safety regulations set by Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ).

As a result, the STM had to "redesign" its service schedule for Friday, said Tremblay. She called on customers to check STM'swebsite to know what changes have been made to their bus schedule, if any.

Tremblay said she could not say exactly which routes are affected nor could she provide an estimate of how long delays could be.

She said the STM is working with Nova Bus to remedy the situation.

NiganzeGildas was out waiting early Friday for the 105 bus in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

A commuter who takes the bus every day, he says he waited about 10 extra minutes for the bus today and it's making him late for work.

Thursday night, Longueuil's transit agency (RTL) confirmed there would be an impact on the service offered to users as early as Friday morning.

"We quickly made the decision to remove the targeted vehicles in order to ensure the safety of our users and our drivers," said the RTL's general manager, Michel Veilleux, in a statement.

"Repairs will be made as soon as possible. In the meantime we invite users to be patient over the next few days."

In Quebec City, the RTC said it was temporarily removing 81 hybrid buses from the road, and indicated that there could be "several cancelled departures."