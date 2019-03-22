Skip to Main Content
Montreal bus service still facing delays due to Nova Bus steering glitch

After Montreal's public agency parked 282 buses on Friday due to a safety glitch, most have been inspected and are back on the road Monday. However, some remain out of service and delays continue to plague the network.

On Friday, bus lines like the 105 in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood were behind schedule, forcing passengers to wait for longer than usual along Sherbrooke St. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

"Due to a problem detected by Nova Bus, delays are expected on some of our bus lines," writes the STM at the top of its website Monday.

The STM says about three-quarters of the affected buses are up and running, but transit users should plan their trips carefully using the agency's route caculator which is available on its website.

Nine public transit agencies pulled the buses made by Nova Bus last week. The decision affected some 600 buses in the province.

The Quebec manufacturer had asked the transit agencies to inspect the vehicles after finding the glitch in buses delivered between 2016 and 2019.

The problem was the possible corrosion of a connecting piece related to the power steering, said Marc-André Varin, general manager of the provincial urban transit association (ATUQ).

