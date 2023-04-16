Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery union postpones vote that would end strike

Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery and the union representing its workers still can't come to an agreement to end the strike that's been keeping the cemetery closed for over six months.

The members of the cemetery's union were supposed to meet and vote on recommendations proposed by a government-appointed conciliator Wednesday night. But the general assembly was postponed because the union and employers can't agree on a back-to-work protocol.

It's standard procedure to create a protocol for employees to get back to work, said Patrick Chartrand, who represents the office workers at the cemetery, and it's the last piece to be negotiated.

After a week of negotiations, the union felt a lot of progress had been made and that the union would have a strong package to present to its members. But, Chartrand says, the employer asked for new provisions late Tuesday night — which Chartrand said were "completely unacceptable."

"We were really angry that it happened because we committed ourselves to presenting something to our members. We were very much disappointed," said Chartrand.

Chartrand could not specify what the new provisions are as the union and mediator agreed to keep them private until they get back to the negotiation table Thursday morning. He says the union hopes the dispute will be resolved quickly.

The cemetery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strike has kept the cemetery closed since January. It briefly opened on Mother's Day, but debris from a spring ice storm lay littered through the grounds and the lawn was overgrown. It did not open on Father's Day.

Meanwhile more than 300 bodies are in storage, awaiting burial.