Montreal Cemetery closed by labour dispute will reopen for Mother's Day

Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery will reopen for Mother's Day, putting a labour dispute between itself and striking cemetery workers on hold.

The cemetery will be open to visitors from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, cemetery spokesperson Daniel Granger said in a press release.

However, many areas of the cemetery will remain off-limits because of April's ice storm damage.

"Cleanup and site securement work will resume on Monday, May 15, and the site will again be closed to visitors in the following weeks," said Granger.

The cemetery is asking visitors to exercise caution when visiting.

Cemetery workers have been on strike since January.

On Tuesday, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said he had named two experienced mediators to help the parties find a resolution before Mother's Day on Sunday.

"We have to make sure that grieving families can gather at the cemetery and the employer takes the steps to make it happen," said Boulet.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante echoed the labour minister's call for the parties to find a compromise before Mother's Day.

"People want to go and see their loved ones that passed away," Plante said on Wednesday before the reopening was announced. "I'm really encouraging both parties to talk and find an agreement.

More to come. This is a developing story.