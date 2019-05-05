Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal holds benefit concert for sister church in Paris

Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica will host a benefit concert Sunday night to raise money for the reconstruction effort for its sister church — the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The historic cathedral, upon which the Montreal church's architecture is partly based, was ravaged by fire April 15.

Many Quebecers watched in shock as footage aired live from Paris where Notre-Dame burned for several hours as firefighters worked to save what they could.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Pierre Grandmaison, the organist at Notre-Dame in Montreal, was especially touched by the news.

"I was in mourning for two days," he said. "It was a part of me, this cathedral."

During his career, he's played several concerts at the grandiose cathedral in Paris, in 1978, 1982 and as recently as this past February.

Pierre Grandmaison has served as the organist for Notre-Dame Basilica for 45 years. (Radio-Canada)

Grandmaison has served as the organist for Notre-Dame Basilica for 45 years.

He said it was the least he could do to offer an organ concert to help with the rebuilding effort.

The concert will feature a number of pieces by French composers including César Franck, Louis Vierne, and Olivier Messiaen.

Louis Vierne, Grandmaison notes, was the organist at Notre-Dame in Paris from 1900 up until his death in 1937.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said it may take five years before the historic church is fully rebuilt.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour and 15 minutes. Tickets are $30 online or $35 at the door.