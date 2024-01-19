Judge halts construction of Northvolt's Quebec EV battery plant until Jan. 23

Work on the construction of Northvolt's massive, multibillion-dollar plant east of Montreal is on hold until next Tuesday, pending a court ruling on an injunction request filed by an environmental group.

That group, which is called the Centre québécois du droit de l'environnement (CQDE), filed the injunction request in Superior Court on Thursday, calling for the work to stop.

Northvolt, a Swedish company and a giant in the field of electric vehicle batteries, said it decided to suspend work on the construction site later that day "out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Both sides were in court on Friday morning to present their arguments, but the case was postponed until next Tuesday. Along with the postponement, the judge ordered the stop on the construction work to continue until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The plant, if built, will be located on the border of Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville, about 30 kilometres east of Montreal.

As part of the construction work, Northvolt began felling trees at the site earlier this week, after getting the green light from Quebec's Environment Ministry.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about the damage the construction would cause to wetlands in that area.

Lawyers for the CQDE argue that the Environment Ministry had recently gotten in the way of another project in that area due to the potential damage it would cause to wetlands. They say the ministry seems to have applied a different standard for Northvolt.

Work to build the large plant began earlier this week. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Last September, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault participated in a news conference where the massive project was announced.

Trudeau called the project "historic and transformative."

The first phase of Northvolt's project, valued at $7 billion in total investment, would have an annual battery cell manufacturing capacity of up to 30 GWh. It would also create up to 3,000 jobs in the region as the plant reaches its full production potential.

During last fall's announcement, no timeline was provided for the second phase of the project, which is expected to double the output.