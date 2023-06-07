Northern Quebec communities of Chibougamau and Oujé-Bougoumou evacuated

The municipality of Chibougamau in northern Quebec is the latest to issue an evacuation order due to forest fires. The move came just over an hour after the neighbouring Cree Nation of Oujé-Bougoumou began its evacuation Tuesday evening.

Chibougamou mayor, Manon Cyr, issued the notice on Facebook Tuesday evening around 8:15 p.m. directing 7,300 residents toward the arena at the municipality of Roberval, a three-hour's drive away.

"Right now we have some time, that's why we decided to evacuate immediately," said Cyr.

There were 700 beds set up at the Benoît-Lévesque sports centre in Roberval. Cyr asked that residents who have family and friends in the area stay with them if possible and share their contact information.

"People are not happy to leave their homes but they understand it's for their safety," said Cyr. "We are not the only people in Quebec or Canada to who this is happening right now."

In Oujé-Bougoumou, the evacuation notice affected around 800 people who were headed to the Cégep in Chicoutimi, about 400km away, past Roberval.

According to the Quebec forest fire agency SOPFEU, there are two fires burning 20 kilometres away from the area covering 50,000 and 12,500 hectares.