Bridge closure cuts off large part of Quebec's North Shore from rest of the province

The Touzel Bridge, which spans Rivière Sheldrake on Quebec's North Shore and is the only road connecting dozens of villages to the rest of the province, is closed in both directions.

The closure has severed the road link between the Minganie region and the rest of the province. The bridge is part of Route 138, which runs along Quebec's North Shore.

No vehicle can cross the bridge until further notice, according to the Transport Ministry. It will remain closed indefinitely, after a crack was spotted in its structure on Tuesday morning.

