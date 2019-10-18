Internet and cell service wiped out along the North Shore

Most of Quebec's North Shore is without internet and cell service today after a truck hit two Hydro Québec poles late Thursday night, severing the region's only fiber optic line.

The outage extends from Port-Cartier to Natashquan; the line does not extend past that to the rest of the North Shore and Blanc-Sablon.

Radio and landlines work, but cell phones, internet and ATMs do not.

General manager for Sept-Îles, Patrick Gwilliam, said banks have been asked to stay open late so people can withdraw cash, because cards will not work.

Gwilliam said he was woken up by police early Friday morning with news of the outage, though he had lost service around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

"I immediately knew that it was going to be a long night," he said. "I thought it was weather related."

"Here when there is a weather warning we are on our guard for any kind of damage," he said.

Repair on the way

Gwilliam said the line — for which there is no backup — is expected to be fixed by 3 a.m. Saturday, which means the towns along the North Shore will have gone more than 24 hours without those services.

The town manager said about 60 per cent of people along the North Shore rely on cell phones and do not have landlines.

"There are a lot of people that, if an emergency happens, they don't have any other means to contact 911 or emergency services," he said. "That's our biggest problem that we have right now, and there are not many solutions to that."

"This is way too fragile for the importance of that fiber optic line," he also said.

Radio transmitters still working

Radio transmitters are still functioning, and first responders are on an analog system so they're able to communicate, Gwilliam said.

"That's the good thing about old technology sometimes," he said.

He added that businesses in Sept-Îles appear to all be open, even without people being able to pay for things with cards — and with just 25,000 people living in town, he said people will figure it out and he wouldn't be surprised if they work off an I-O-U system until the line is back.

"There is a way to handle things around here, which is proper to Sept-Îles," he said.

The truck collision happened near Baie-Trinité, and knocked out service to all the towns East of that.