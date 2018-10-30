North Hatley Club building destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed one of three buildings at the historic North Hatley Club in Quebec's Eastern Townships Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the site just after 9:30 a.m., after a passerby saw smoke and called 911.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. They are being assisted by the Sûreté du Québec.

According to the summer club's president, Robert Charest, the building that was gutted dates back to 1887, when the club was known as The American Club.

- with files from CBC's Claude Rivest