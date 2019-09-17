'Pilot of the stars' sentenced to 9 years for criminal harassment, arson

Normand Dubé, once known as "the pilot of the stars," has been sentenced to nine years in prison for criminally harassing three public servants and for setting their homes on fire in an act of revenge.

This sentence will be combined with that handed down to Dubé in September 2018 for a separate incident. At that time, he was ordered to spend seven years in prison for vandalizing Hydro-Québec's high-voltage lines in 2014.

He was ordered to immediately begin serving that seven-year sentence.

Then in May, Quebec Court judge Gilles Garneau found Dubé guilty of four counts of arson and two counts of criminal harassment for actions he took against civil servants and lawyers of Sainte-Anne- des-Plaines and Terrebonne.

The court ruled Monday that he would serve both the seven- and nine-year sentences at the same time, meaning he will spend nine years total behind bars.

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of 12 years in prison, following the seven-year sentence.

The Crown has already filed a "motion for leave to appeal" and it will be brought to court on Thursday.

Dubé's lawyer, Maxime Chevalier, considers the sentence favourable, calling it a "certain victory indeed" that is one year shy of what the defence was asking for.

'Pilot of stars' seeks revenge

Dubé, 57, was nicknamed the "pilot of the stars," as he often flew celebrity passengers. An inventor and entrepreneur, he owns an aviation company in his hometown of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, about 30 kilometres north of downtown Montreal.

After a long-standing dispute with Hydro-Québec over an easement, he vandalized power lines that carried power from James Bay to the Montreal region.

The ensuing blackout affected customers as far away as the United States and Ontario, causing $28.6 million in damage.

The Crown corporation is suing Dubé to recoup the costs.

Revenge is an obsession for Dubé, Garneau said in his ruling.

"When he mentions to a federal official that 'revenge is a dish that is served cold,' there is no ambiguity in the words," he wrote in his judgment.