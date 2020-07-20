Friends and family come together today to mourn Norah and Romy Carpentier

Funeral services will begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. for Norah and Romy Carpentier, who were found dead in the Saint-Apollinaire area July 11.

The girls, aged 11 and six, were previously the subject of an Amber Alert. Investigators had reason to believe they were abducted by their father, Martin Carpentier, who remains missing.

The private viewing and ceremony is being held at Complexe Funéraire ​​Claude Marcoux in Saint-Romuald, Que., south of Quebec City.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects between noon and 3 p.m.

Due to gathering restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend the memorial and everyone will be required to wear masks.

A large screen will be installed in the parking lot behind the funeral home, for friends and family who can't fit inside.

Search continues for missing father

After 10 days of combing through the forests around Saint-Apollinaire, the Sûreté du Québec has shifted focus in their ongoing search for the 44-year-old suspect.

Police have been looking for Carpentier since he disappeared with his two daughters on July 8.

The bodies of the two girls were found by police following a three-day search. Police have not released details about the causes of their deaths.

A vigil for the two sisters was organized Saturday July 11 in Lévis, Que., the girls' hometown. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

On July 13, Romy and Norah's mother, Amélie Lemieux, spoke publicly for the first time since the girls went missing.

"When I look up into the night sky, you will be the stars that will guide me through my immeasurable pain. I love you madly. I love you forever," she said.