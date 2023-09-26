Residents of Sainte-Dorothée in Laval warned not to use water

The Sainte-Dorothée district in Laval, Que., is currently under a notice of non-use of water due to water quality concerns.

Citizens are permitted to use their toilets and flush, but other water use is restricted until further notice.

The notice of non-use of water is issued when water consumption poses a health risk, and the water system contains contaminants that cannot be removed by boiling, the city says on its website.

Symptoms of water-related issues may include eye irritation or skin irritation with prolonged contact. If consumed, there is a possibility of gastrointestinal symptoms such as irritation or diarrhea, the city says.

Laval has set up locations for water distribution and showers to assist affected residents.

Water distribution will be at the Jolibourg community centre on Tuesday until 11 p.m., and on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.

Showers are available at the Martin St-Louis and Hartland-Monahan arenas until 11 p.m. on Tuesday and starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sainte-Dorothée district in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal is under a non-use of water order. (Submitted by the City of Laval)

In the event of eye irritation, residents are advised to rinse for 15 to 20 minutes with lukewarm running water from an area that is not affected by the non-use order.

If symptoms persist after 45 minutes of eye washing, contact poison control, the city says.

In the case of gastrointestinal symptoms, do not induce vomiting. Provide supportive treatment, such as hydration with milk or water to dilute stomach contents. Then, contact poison control at 1-800-463-5060.

For more information, residents can consult the city's drinking water notices page for important updates and emergency alerts.