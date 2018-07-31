How loud was Heavy Montreal?

When the Heavy Montreal music festival kicked off this past Saturday at Parc Jean-Drapeau, sensors installed by the main stage registered a sound level of 90 decibels — about as loud as a lawn mower or a motorcycle.

At the same moment, across the river in Saint-Lambert, the sound got up to 54 decibels, or nearly the same as a normal conversation.

The measurements marked the first entries in a collaborative project between the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau and the cities of Montreal and Saint-Lambert.

The goal is to figure out just how much noise reaches the South Shore suburb during summer festivals.

Longstanding complaints from Saint-Lambert residents

For years, Saint-Lambert residents have complained that the music at events held at Parc Jean-Drapeau — such as Osheaga and ÎleSoniq — is too loud, and had become a nuisance to the community.

"We can't really enjoy being outside because very often there is noise. It's not really sound; it's noise," said François Girard, who lives in Saint-Lambert.

That's where this new project comes in.

Geneviève Boyer, a spokesperson for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that experts will analyze the data at the end of the summer and try to offer solutions.

Here are the locations of the three sensors measuring sound during this summer's festivals. (Google Maps)

CBC News obtained the data recorded by two sensors at 15-minute intervals during the weekend's heavy metal festival.

One was positioned near the main stage on Parc Jean-Drapeau, while the other was set up on Merton Avenue in Saint-Lambert.

The chart below compares the two.

Roughly 25 decibels lower on the South Shore

The festival sensor was set up near the Scène Heavy Black Label, one of four stages that were used during the event.

Shows played on stages further from the sensor didn't register as loudly, which explains the steep oscillations of the red curve in the graph above.

Several factors can affect how sound travels, such as physical barriers, wind speed and direction, humidity and temperature.

The sensor on Île Notre-Dame measured sound levels near the main stage. (GKM Consultants)

During the festival hours, the noise detected by the sensor in Saint-Lambert was roughly 25 decibels lower than the one at the main stage, and it rarely went past 55 decibels.

For a comparison, the average ambient noise on the island of Montreal registers at 58 decibels, according to a 2015 study that compared noise levels to socioeconomic status.

The noise levels registered in Saint-Lambert during Heavy Montreal surpassed the level typically recorded in the area on weekends, however. That typical sound level is visualized by the yellow band on the previous chart.

Daytime sound during the week can reach up to 60 decibels in Saint-Lambert, which is comparable to the sound of laughter, or a busy restaurant.

A flash thunderstorm at 8 p.m. on Saturday made a bigger bang in the suburb than rocker Marilyn Manson, who was playing at the same time.

Still, the noise level peaked in Saint-Lambert at the same time it did on Parc Jean-Drapeau: during festival headliner Rob Zombie's set.