No tax hikes above inflation, says Plante as city prepares budget

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says mobility, housing and supporting local businesses are the priorities as her administration is set to present its second budget this week.

Calling the first budget a "transition budget," she says taxes will not rise above the rate of inflation this time.

After raising non-residential property taxes by three per cent and water taxes for homeowners by 1.1 per cent last year, she said there will be no unpleasant surprises.

Plante marked the one-year anniversary of her win by greeting commuters at Bonaventure Metro. She says she still takes the Metro, though not as often as she used to.

The budget will contain previously announced funding for an office to manage the Pink line project, as well as funding for merchants and housing — all issues the Projet Montréal party has long championed, she said.

Last year, Plante ordered a report by Mouvement Desjardins president Guy Cormier on how to help Montreal businesses. That report, released in June, recommended a reduction in taxes for the first $500,000 when evaluating non-residential property.

Robert Beaudry, who manages economic development on Montreal's executive committee, acknowledges a disparity in the property taxes paid by large businesses in malls compared to smaller storefronts.

"There is a lack of fairness at that level," he said. "We must work on it."

In April, Plante announced a $360-million investment over five years , with $150 million coming from the province of Quebec, to "accelerate the economic development" of Montreal.

Billy Walsh, CEO of Promenade Wellington in Verdun, says things have stabilized after the initial shock of last year's tax hike.

"The hemorrhage​ is more or less over," he said.

