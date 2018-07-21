No Name chicken nuggets and Ritz 'bits' recalled for potential salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling "Ritz bits" sandwich crackers and No Name chicken nuggets for risk of salmonella contamination.

The breaded nuggets, offered at Maxi, Provigo, AXEP and Intermarché grocery stores in Quebec, were sold in boxes of 907 grams with the best before date "2019 MA 15."

The CFIA warns people not to eat the nuggets or the crackers, and says it's not excluding the possibility of recalling other products in connection with the outbreak.

"Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the agency said in the recall issued Friday.

At least one person got sick after eating the chicken, it said.

The recalled Ritz crackers were sold in packs of 180 grams, 30 X 42 grams and 42 grams. The best before dates are November 2018 to March 2019.

Canada is the second country to remove the products from shelves. No illness cases have been reported.

Customers who purchased either product can return the products to the store from which they were purchased.