No memorial for Fredy Villanueva
Montreal North unveils plans for Hope Place instead
There won't be a Fredy Villanueva memorial in Montreal North, but a portion of Henri-Bourassa Park will be converted into an area called Place de L'Espoir, or Hope Place.
Montreal North borough Mayor Christine Black said that the idea of creating a memorial to Villanueva was "very polarizing, very sensitive here in Montreal North."
The renovations plans for the park are extensive.
Hope Place will be inspired by John Lennon's famous Strawberry Fields memorial in New York City.
But there will be no mural, no plaque, and no mention of Fredy Villanueva's name — something activists have been demanding for years.
Villanueva was 18 when he was shot by police Const. Jean-Loup Lapointe on Aug. 9, 2008, after police moved in to break up an illegal game of dice in the parking lot of Henri-Bourassa Arena.
"It's telling us that, 'you know we don't respect Fredy. We don't want to do anything about it, we are going to try and hide him even deeper,'" Prosper said.
He said that despite consultations with local groups and police, the plans fall short of what the Villanueva family and their supporters have been waiting for, for nearly a decade.
With files from Arian ZarrinKoub and Radio-Canada