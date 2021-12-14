No charges laid against police officers in Nicholas Gibbs shooting

Quebec's top prosecutor, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), says it will not lay charges against the officers who shot and killed 23-year-old Nicholas Gibbs, who was Black.

Gibbs was fatally shot by Montreal police in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood in August 2018.

The province's police watchdog issued a news release with preliminary information on the night of the shooting, saying police were called to the scene to break up a fight at the corner of Montclair Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

During that intervention, one of the two men involved in the scuffle approached an officer with a knife. Police officers used a stun gun on the man "without success." Police then fatally shot the man, later identified as Gibbs.

It took the Crown two years to go over the evidence in the report by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

Tuesday afternoon, the DPCP said in a news release that the evidence in that report "does not reveal the commission of a criminal offence by the police officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) who took part in the intervention."

Gibbs's family filed a $1-million lawsuit against the City of Montreal three years ago, arguing that police used excessive and disproportionate force against him.

But that lawsuit has been waiting to go ahead, as the family waited for the Crown to finish reviewing the BEI report.

It's unclear what will happen with the lawsuit now that the DPCP has released its decision.

"The relatives of the deceased were met by two prosecutors who participated in the analysis of the file in order to inform them of the reasons for the decision," the DPCP said in its news release.

Gibbs had three children under the age of six at the time of his death.

A mural was painted in his honour in NDG last summer.